Tamil Nadu: Health Min Stresses On Public Cooperation As Govt Relaxes COVID Lockdown Norms

Even as Tamil Nadu's Unlock 4.0 guidelines aimed at providing relaxations, state health minister Vijayabaskar on Thursday urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and following social distancing norms to control the spread of the virus. The state government on Sunday had scrapped the total shut down on Sundays after Centre ordered no local lockdowns.
Vijayabaskar also said that the relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy. His comments came after the opening ceremony of a new COVID block at Stanley hospital in Chennai.
"The relaxation which has made by the Chief Minister (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is to revive the economy and to maintain day to day activities. It is not relaxation for wearing a mask or for maintenance of social distance," Vijayabaskar told ANI.
Further lauding the efforts of the state government in controlling the COVID situation, Vijayabaskar stressed upon the need for public cooperation and public participation.
"All over the state, we are controlling COVID-19 very well. Without public cooperation and public participation, we cannot do anything. So we request the public. I give a clarion call to each and everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. We have to follow these measures for a long time," he added.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier pointed out that Chennai, which has the highest number of cases in the state, has been reporting less than 1,000 daily infections over the past few days. He attributed the dip in positive cases in the capital city to the door-to-door survey that was also being held across the state.
Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday recorded 5,584 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524, while 78 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,090. Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 6,516 people getting discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 4,23,231, the health department said in a bulletin.
(Image credits: PTI)