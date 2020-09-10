Tamil Nadu: Health Min Stresses On Public Cooperation As Govt Relaxes COVID Lockdown Norms

Even as Tamil Nadu's Unlock 4.0 guidelines aimed at providing relaxations, state health minister Vijayabaskar on Thursday urged people to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and following social distancing norms to control the spread of the virus. The state government on Sunday had scrapped the total shut down on Sundays after Centre ordered no local lockdowns.

Vijayabaskar also said that the relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy. His comments came after the opening ceremony of a new COVID block at Stanley hospital in Chennai.

"The relaxation which has made by the Chief Minister (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is to revive the economy and to maintain day to day activities. It is not relaxation for wearing a mask or for maintenance of social distance," Vijayabaskar told ANI.

Further lauding the efforts of the state government in controlling the COVID situation, Vijayabaskar stressed upon the need for public cooperation and public participation.

"All over the state, we are controlling COVID-19 very well. Without public cooperation and public participation, we cannot do anything. So we request the public. I give a clarion call to each and everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. We have to follow these measures for a long time," he added.

Tamil COVID battle; Chennai witnesses dip in cases

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had earlier pointed out that Chennai, which has the highest number of cases in the state, has been reporting less than 1,000 daily infections over the past few days. He attributed the dip in positive cases in the capital city to the door-to-door survey that was also being held across the state.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday recorded 5,584 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524, while 78 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,090. Recoveries continued to outnumber new infections with 6,516 people getting discharged, taking the total number of those cured to 4,23,231, the health department said in a bulletin.

Tamil Nadu's Unlock 4 guidelines

Total lockdown on Sundays scrapped.

E-Pass system for the inter-district movement scrapped. But E-Pass compulsory for those coming in from other states via train, flight or road

All religious places to open and will be allowed to be kept open till 8 pm from 1 September.

Public transport (bus, train) to begin on 1st September, while Metro rail will run from 7 September

All Shopping malls to be kept open and can function with 100% workforce.

Resorts, hotels, tea stalls, factories and IT parks allowed to function.

Private sector and government offices can function with 100% staff

50 flights from other states will be allowed to land in Chennai daily; Status quo and the same number of flights to continue at Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin, and Salem

Cinema shooting with 75 persons on set

