Tamil Nadu Health Minister Rubbishes Monkeypox Rumours; 'Not Even A Single Case In State'

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has rejected all reports alleging that the monkeypox virus has entered the state. He said that all social media reports of 4 fresh cases of monkeypox in Nagercoil are false. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister also assured the media persons that if any case is detected in the state then he will inform the media about the same so that the people of the state are cautioned about the virus. According to Subramanian, currently, there is not even a single case of monkeypox in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister said, "Not even a single monkeypox case in Tamil Nadu. Fake news is circulating on social media that 4 monkeypox cases confirmed in Nagercoil. Don't believe fake news. If we find any such case, we'll tell the media to make people aware of the disease."

Monkeypox: Central government to set up a task force

According to official sources, a task force will be established to advise the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and look into new developments in the field of monkeypox vaccines. In order to assess the current public health readiness and response actions against the spread of monkeypox, a high-level meeting was conducted on June 26.

According to the sources, the National Aids Control Organisation and Directorate General of Health Services have been requested to develop a sensitive and focused communication plan to encourage prompt reporting, case identification, and case management. It was suggested to operationalise the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) network labs and establish plans for necessary monkeypox illness diagnostics.

Sources told PTI, "A task force on monkeypox disease will be constituted to guide government of India on the expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country, availability of kits and required reagents for the same and also explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease."

Indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected individual, as well as direct contact with body fluids or lesions are also ways that the monkeypox virus can be spread. By being bitten or scratched by an infected animal or by preparing bush meat, animals can transmit diseases to humans.

Monkeypox typically takes six to thirteen days to incubate, and historically, the case fatality rate has ranged up to 11% in both the general population and children, with a higher rate overall. The recent case fatality rate has been hovering within the 3-6% mark.