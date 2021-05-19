Tamil Nadu Health Secy Addresses Black Fungus, Says 'no Such cases Have been Reported'

Cases of Black Fungus (mucormycosis) have seen a sudden rise in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The states are gearing up to make several necessary arrangements in order to deal with the new cause. Amid the increasing number of Black Fungus cases in the neighbouring states, the Tamil Nadu administration has also tightened its seat belt.

While speaking to Republic, the TN health secretary expressed his concern over the Black Fungus and informed about the measures taken by the newly elected government.

TN health secretary on Black Fungus concern

Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr Radhakrishnan said, "It is too early for us to make any judgement. Any pause can go either way. It can start substantive reduction or it is an aggregate of all districts. We are analysing, Coimbatore has yet not declined, Madurai and Trichy are still having cases. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed. We unlike other states started the lockdown process a bit late." "Our worry is, this pause should not be taken by the public as everything is fine and they shouldn't be careless. So, the teams are working really hard to ensure hospital beds and ICU beds,"he added.

He stated that the information related to this disease has already been shared with the people of Tamil Nadu. Radhakrishnan briefed, "We have already got the information about the Black Fungus, and based on medical advice we have circulated it. The medical committees, especially the deans, have directed the medical action and working on it. So, at present when there are no reported cases, it is too early for us to call and say. So, the oxygen dependence, steroids, and other medical guidance that we got from both the central govt and medical committee have been shared. The moment we will get some cases, we will make it public. As of now, no such cases have been reported."

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Talking about the oxygen supply in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said, "Now, we have managed. We have a dedicated team that is looking after it and I am also part of the team. Our demand used to be very less once upon a time but now it is more than double. Last week, it was around 220 MT, now it is around 480 MT. We have an internal production capacity of 400 MT, also, we used to get support from some states."

While speaking about the vaccine demand and availability in the state, he said, "At present these two vaccines are available. We have called for a global tender but there are several things that need to be kept in mind. So, when we will decide, we will make it public."

On Tuesday, May 18 the state recorded 33,059 new cases, the largest number of new cases since the country's pandemic started. With the addition of the latest cases, the total number of cases now stands at 16,64,350. In addition, 364 people died in the last 24 hours as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 18,369.

Picture Credit: PTI/JRadhakrishnanIAS/Facebook