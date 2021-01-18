Tamil Nadu Health Secy Receives COVID-19 Vaccines Jab; Says Safe For Use, No Side-effects

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan was vaccinated against COVID-19 on the second day of the immunization drive in Trichy on Sunday. After receiving his first 'Covaxin' shot, he said the vaccines are safe for use and that health workers are responding well to the vaccination.

"Both COVID-19 vaccines are safe. I am happy how healthcare workers in the state are responding to vaccination," Radhakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar visited a government hospital where the health workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine.

He said the beneficiaries received the vaccine jab confidently and no adverse effects were reported from day one of the vaccination drive in the state. He also stated that the government would strictly deal with anyone spreading misinformation about the vaccines.

Today, I visited the #COVIDVaccination site at Gov Royapettah Hosp. I saw Health Workers getting vaccine shots with confidence. There have been no reports of adverse effects from y’day’s vaccination drive. The Govt will strictly deal disseminating false information abt vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Oys88Mylhn — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) January 17, 2021

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said 2,368 people, including doctors and health workers, have been vaccinated (till 3.30.pm on Saturday) in Tamil Nadu with both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Vaccination drive begins in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) president Dr K Senthil was the first to be administered the vaccine in the state at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) premises in the presence of Palaniswami, his Cabinet colleagues, and senior officials. A government staff nurse and a woman sanitary worker were next to be vaccinated.

Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Director, MGM Healthcare, Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, chairman, Dr Agarwal's group of eye hospitals, Prof Amar Agarwal, noted gynecologist Dr Kamala Selvaraj were among those who received the vaccine shots in Tamil Nadu.

Mostly Covishield vaccines were used in Tamil Nadu on the first day of the exercise. Palaniswami said the government had in total received 5,56,500 doses of the vaccine for the first phase of vaccination. It includes 5,36,500 Covishield doses and 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

Tamil Nadu reported 589 new COVID-19 cases, 770 discharges, and seven deaths on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 8,30,772, said State Health Department. The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the program, via video conferencing on Saturday.

(With inputs from agency)