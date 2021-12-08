Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash: IAF Orders Inquiry; Rajnath Singh To Brief Parl On Incident

The Indian Air Force has issued an order to enquire about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash that took place in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The chopper crash that took place at upper Coonoor in the Nilgiris district involved an army helicopter with several senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board.

The IAF in its tweet said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, while the rescue operations are underway to retrieve the people who were on the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, local military officers are already on the locations. According to local updates, two bodies with 80% burns have already been taken to the local hospitals. Furthermore, more bodies are said to be downhill in the area of accident and efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies and check their identities.

Apart from that, local people are also engaging in rescue operations, while there are reports that two people have died in the crash. According to ANI, a total of 14 people were on board the helicopter including CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots.

According to local updates, two bodies with 80% burns have already been taken to the local hospitals. Furthermore, more bodies are said to be downhill in the area of accident and efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies and check their identities. Apart from that, local people are also engaging in rescue operations, while there are reports that two people have died in the crash.

Leaders pray for the well-being of passengers

Speaking on the same, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has extended his concerns over the incident. He will soon brief Parliament on chopper crash incident. He has also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same. According to Republic TV's latest update, Rajnath Singh will be visiting the IAF crash site. Also, other leaders have taken to Twitter for praying for the well-being of the CDS and the passengers.

Image: Twitter/ANI