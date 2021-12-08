Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash: Passenger Manifest Shows List Of People Onboard IAF Chopper

In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The defence chief was joined by his wife and military personnel in the IAF chopper. According to information accessed by Republic TV Network, there were a total of 14 people onboard the chopper.

Making the announcement about the ill-fated incident, the IAF took to their official Twitter handle and said, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the post said. “An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the cause," it added. According to the latest updates, CDS Rawat was rushed to the military hospital in Wellington and is currently under treatment. The local military officers reached the location and rescue operations are now underway.

List of passengers in the IAF chopper

#LIVE | 14 people on-board crashed IAF chopper are: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.



According to official data accessed by Republic TV Network, there were 14 people on-board crashed IAF chopper. The passengers present in the aircraft are, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal along with IAF pilots. Sources also revealed that three persons in the chopper have sustained serious injuries so far.

