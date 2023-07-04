Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department Not Transparent: Governor RN Ravi Stokes Fresh Row

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again courted controversy, this time by opining that the state's higher education department is not transparent. Earlier on Tuesday, a meeting was chaired by Governor Ravi at Raj Bhavan where the Chancellor nominees of Syndicates, Senates and Governing bodies of State Universities marked their presence. Ravi expressed his dissatisfaction with the functioning of educational bodies in the state.

Guv RN Ravi on Tamil Nadu's higher education system

While the members expressed their concerns over the purported erosion of the autonomy of the universities, Governor RN Ravi expressed his disappointment about the process of meetings taking place in the Tamil Nadu Government Secretariat rather than the university premises. This is a recurring issue because of the absence of the concerned secretary to the state government.

The Governor also pointed out how most of the universities are without Registrars and Controllers of examinations and these vacant posts are being manned by ad-hoc in-charges for some years. He further instructed the Vice-Chancellors of all universities regarding filling the posts in a recent meeting.

While talking about postings, the Governor also highlighted that there are large vacancies in teaching and non-teaching staff. He expressed the urgent need to initiate the recruitment process and make it transparent to ensure that only eligible candidates are hired.

Governor RN Ravi also mentioned the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in many Universities that is still pending. He informed the members that the selection of Vice-Chancellors must be in consonance with the UGC norms and regulations, and the attention of the state government has been drawn in this regard for early notification to the search committee.

The Governor's stern remarks on the Tamil Nadu government have once again stoked a fresh row pertaining to the functioning of a department that has created quite a stir of late.