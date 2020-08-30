Tamil Nadu: Carcass Of Whale Weighing 7 Tonnes Washes Ashore In Ramnad

A carcass of a huge whale washed ashore on a Valinokkam village beach in Ramnad district of Tamil Nadu. As per ANI reports, the whale weighs about 7 tonnes (7000 kilograms)s. The species of the huge aquatic animal and the cause of death remains unknown. This isn't the first time that a whale has washed ashore in Ramnad district of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on 7 June 2020, the dead body of an 18-feet-long one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramnad district of Tamil Nadu. Following an autopsy, the whale was buried on the beach itself. According to ANI, oil and wax products used to make medicine were found in the upper jaw and small intestine of the sperm whale. This one-toed sperm whale is a rare creature and only four of them have been seen in the past four years in the area. Tamil Nadu forest officials initiated an investigation into the case to understand if the 18-feet-long whale was hunted to transport drugs or was it simply wounded and unable to swim back into the deep seas.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, fishing for rare creatures like the one-toed sperm whale is illegal. Anyone found violating this law can be sentenced to imprisonment for 3 to 7 years. The Tamil Nadu forest officials requested the fishermen to intimate the forest department if they find such fishes in the sea so that attempts can be made to save the aquatic creatures.

(With inputs from ANI)