Tamil Nadu: Hundreds Of Nurses Stage Massive Protest In Chennai; Demand Government Jobs

Demanding government jobs, hundreds of assistant nurses from across the state staged a protest on Tuesday at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS) in Tenampet, Chennai. Following this, some of the nurses were detained by the police before entering the campus and were kept at a nearby reception hall. Upon hearing about the detention of fellow protestors, hundreds of other nurses sat on dharna and held placards, which read that they demand government jobs.

Tamil Nadu: Assistant nurses stage protest in Chennai

"Those who complete the nursing assistant course were given assurance of government jobs by 2008 and we are not given till 2021," said a nurse.

Meanwhile, another protesting nurse sought fulfilment demand to induct them in government hospitals as nurses, which they promised in 2008. She said, "We came to protest and get the attention of ministers and officials for our job. Few of our colleges were detained by Chennai police ahead of our protest. We demand to release them immediately and fulfil our demand to induct us in government hospitals as nurses which they promised in 2008."

Earlier in January 2021, the healthcare workers from the MRB Welfare Association in Chennai had staged a massive protest against the Tamil Nadu government. Demanding the state government to give them a fixed salary, the protest healthcare workers had said that they had cleared the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exams and were recruited,

