Tamil Nadu: ICG Rescues 8 Sri Lankan Refugees Stranded For 3 Days At Sea Near Dhanushkodi

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued eight refugees from the island nation who were stranded for three days in the middle of the sea near Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu. The Sri Lankan refugees include 3 children and an infant.

When personnel from the Indian Coast Guard spotted the refugees stranded at Arichalmunai, they intercepted and brought them to the shores in a hovercraft on Sunday.

Sources told that the refugees were brought to the Mandapam marine police station. They were identified as 36-year-old Chandrakumar and his wife Delchithiram with their seven-year-old son and two-month-old infant from Kilinochchi district in Sri Lanka. Moreover, 30-year-old Kirubakaran and his wife Nishanthi with their two daughters aged nine and four from Jaffna were also rescued by the ICG. Marine Police officials said the refugees would be handed over to the officials at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

Tamil Nadu | Indian Coast Guard rescued 8 Sri Lankans, including 3 children and an infant, who were stranded for 3 days in the middle of the sea near Dhanushkodi (21.08) pic.twitter.com/X7RYuF42k3 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

According to sources, with the arrival of eight persons on Sunday, the number of refugees from Sri Lanka has increased to 142. Among them, one aged woman died of medical complications and exhaustion in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million population, is under unusual economic turmoil that is crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for imports of fuel, and other essentials.

Due to the crisis, Sri Lanka has defaulted on foreign debt. In April, the island nation announced that it is suspending nearly USD 7 billion foreign debt repayment due for this year out of about USD 25 billion due through 2026. The country's total foreign debt stands at USD 51 billion.