Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Red Alert For Six Districts As Depression Forms In Bay Of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and southern coastal Andhra Pradesh today evening, bringing extensive rainfall to Tamil Nadu for the following three to four days, news agency ANI reported. On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai forecasted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few districts in Tamil Nadu in the coming hours.

The Depression over SW BoB lay centred at 0830hrs IST today about 130 km east-southeast of Chennai and 150 km east-northeast of Puducherry. To move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai during the evening of today. pic.twitter.com/mKmG6KqcUF — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 11, 2021

"The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai. The Depression will cross between north Tamil Nadu and south around Chennai by Thursday evening," IMD Chennai's Deputy Director-General S. Balachandran told ANI. Strong winds are expected, as well as "very severe to heavy rains predicted in six districts," he added.

"On November 11, a thunderstorm with scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu," the IMD said in a statement.

Heavy rainfall in TN districts

Heavy rain is also expected in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, and Puducherry. The low-pressure region over the southeast Bay of Bengal is organised into a well-marked low-pressure system on Tuesday, according to an IMD bulletin, and presently rests over central areas of south Bay of Bengal, with the accompanying cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, said reports.

At the Chennai airport, several international flights were cancelled or postponed, and a cyclone warning was issued in major seaports. Also, the majority of services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended, according to the office of the Divisional Railway Manager of the Southern Railway in Chennai, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur. "Dear passengers, due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, most of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur have been suspended. There are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Tiruvottiyur and Korukkupet. Please plan travel accordingly," tweeted DRM, Chennai.

These helplines are fully functional. Yes, they are busy and we have logged 453 calls so far since 6AM. We are determined to provide all information to ensure minimum inconvenience to our passengers during these heavy rains. We shall all get through this together! #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/6WQP32g7Ty — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) November 11, 2021

During the monsoon season in Tamil Nadu, rainfall was 52 per cent above normal. Reservoirs around the state are approaching full capacity; 53 of the state's 90 major reservoirs reached 76 per cent capacity on Wednesday, according to reports. In light of the heavy rains forecast on November 11, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority issued a flood advisory for the districts of Thoothukudi, Villipuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Chengalpettu.

