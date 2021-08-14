Tamil Nadu Increases Maternity Leave For Govt Employees To One Year From Six Months

Tamil Nadu government has increased the period for maternity leave for the government employees from nine months to one year. The announcement fulfilling the pledge made in the DMK’s election manifesto was made on August 13 by state’s finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan. He also said that the scheme would be limited only to women with less than two surviving children and with effect from July 1. The latest policy in Tamil Nadu is expected to help the state’s target of elevating the number of newborns who are breastfed in the first six months.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu finance minister had presented the first paperless budget for the year 2021-22 that included a range of announcements including the extension for maternity leave for women. Thiagarajan also said that the prices of petrol would be reduced by Rs 3. While acknowledging that providing relief to the final consumers of petrol and diesel lies with the Centre, he said that CM MK Stalin felt the pain of the working poor due to rising prices.

The eligible families would be identified to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women, said Tamil Nadu’s finance minister. It was also the first budget presented by the DMK government after it rose to power in May after ten years.

BJP Terms DMK's Budget As 'Visionless'

Shortly after the MK Stalin government announced its budget, BJP President K Annamalai on Friday, 13 August 2021, alleged that it was giving the schemes already introduced by the central government under a new name and launching. Noting that DMK has sidelined its own promises, BJP President alleged that it was blaming the AIADMK in spite of knowing the shortfalls of Tamil Nadu. While the budget was announced, AIADMK walked out of the Assembly, claiming that DMK had not fulfilled its poll promises.

BJP President wrote on Twitter, “The Budget of @arivalayam govt presented today...NO Vision for TN, as expected...GIVING our central govt baby a new name, as usual...BLAMING the previous tenant for not maintaining the house& knowing this is what one will occupy...Short term AMNESIA on promises made to come to power.”

IMAGE: Unsplash