Tamil Nadu Inoculates 100% Of School Students Aged 15-18 With 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a major initiative for students' safety, the Tamil Nadu administration has administered 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 100% of school students between 15 to 18 years of age. State's health minister Ma Subramanian made the announcement. It is important to mention that the update from state comes only two weeks after India started the COVID vaccine drive for children between 15 to 18 years of age.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on COVID vaccine for kids update:

100% of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian pic.twitter.com/065xSnjLwd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Tamil Nadu schools to remain shut till Jan 31

The state government on Sunday, January 16, declared schools to remain shut for all classes, due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state:

Schools have been declared shut in Tamil Nadu for all classes, due to an increase in the number of #COVID19 cases in the state. The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed: Tamil Nadu govt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

Along with closing schools, the state government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be conducted from January 19 for Classes 10 to 12. The new dates have not been announced yet and will be announced later.

"Considering the surge in COVID-19 cases, all classes including Class X, XI and XII were given holiday till January 31. The exams scheduled to begin for Classes X and XII on January 19 are also postponed. The revised dates will be announced later," the state government said in an official release.

It is to be noted that before this announcement, the schools were closed only for classes 1 to 9 students till January 20, 2022. During this time, physical classes for Classes 10 to 12 were still going on. Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu government has announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31, 2022. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases

The state on Sunday reported 23,975 fresh COVID-19 cases. Cases in Chennai nevertheless continued to increase with 8,987 fresh infections in the latest update. The capital city was further followed by Chengalpet with 2,701 COVID-19 cases. The rapid increase in daily cases pushed up the total number of cases to more than 1.42 lakh infections.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally of Coronavirus cases reached 3,73,80,253 with 2,58,089 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.