Tamil Nadu Inspector Lauded For Carrying Deceased COVID Body After Family Disowns It

The Thiruvannamalai district authorities on Tuesday hailed the work of a police inspector who single-handedly carried a body of a COVID-19 deceased patient after his family members disowned him. District Collector Kandasamy awarded police inspector Allirani for her act of humanity. The District Collector also stepped down from his podium asking the police inspector to take his place and stand above him, as he saluted her.

.@Tiruvannamalai_ District Collector Kandasamy awarded police inspector Mrs Allirani, who carried the body of #COVID__19 patient, while his family members disowned the dead body. After awarding, Collector requested her to stand in his place, he came down from dias & saluted her pic.twitter.com/wUkbBpzWxy — Dr.Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) August 17, 2020

On August 15, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami honoured the frontline workers involved in the battle against COVID-19. Frontline workers such as doctors, health professionals, police and other staff members were honoured by the CM with medals and certificates.

Tamil Nadu which has been witnessing a rising number of cases recorded 5,950 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and 125 deaths, taking the total infection count in the state to 3.38 lakh, the health department revealed in a bulletin. The death toll in the state currently stands at 5,886 while 2.8 lakh people have successfully recovered from the novel disease.

