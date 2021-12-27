Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh COVID SOPs After State Reports 34 Omicron Cases Ere Festive Season

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan stated that instead of 10,000 tests, they are now performing 20,000 tests. He said, “In Chennai, we are now doing 20,000 tests instead of 10,000. We're following the containment guidelines and are telling the passengers coming from non-high-risk countries to be in-home quarantine”. Notably, Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has evaluated the state's Omicron issue.

So far, 16 Omicron patients have been treated and 18 have been discharged. Today, a Central health team is in the state. Vaccination for 15-18-year-olds will begin on January 3, 2022. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister confirmed this. According to the State Health Department's bulletin, Tamil Nadu recorded 606 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The state also reported 685 recoveries during this time period, bringing the total active caseload to 6,708. As many as 11 individuals died as a result of the virus. More than 1.15 lakh beds are being prepared in government and commercial hospitals across Tamil Nadu as part of preventive steps against the spread of COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant. 50,000 additional beds have been ordered for special COVID-19 centres. These measures are being made in the wake of rising COVID cases in the State as people welcome celebrations such as New Year and Pongal shortly after that.

Tamil Nadu: Measures against Omicron COVID-19 cases informed by Health Minister

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 6,531 new cases, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 75,841 on Monday. Apart from that, in the last 24 hours, there have been 7,141 recoveries and 315 fatalities, bringing the total recovery and death recovery tolls to 3,42,37,495 and 4,79,997, respectively. In addition, 578 Omicron variant cases have been reported across the country, with Delhi leading the way with 142 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases.

Image: ANI