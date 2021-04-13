Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh Notice To Ensure Vaccination Of All Civil Servants Above 45

The Government of Tamil Nadu on Friday issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines to ensure that all civil servants above 45 years are getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the government on Thursday had urged people above 45 years to get vaccinated within two weeks. The advisory stated that people can get vaccinated either in a government department or in recognized private sectors.

To further prevent the new wave of Covid-19 the state government decided to revoke restrictions like 50% seating capacity in cinemas and many more such curbs from April 10. The decision was taken after the Tamil Nadu High Court signaled on the deteriorating Covid-19 cases in the state. The court further noted that people are not taking the situation seriously and often witnessed without masks.

Additional restrictions in the state

According to the official notice, intake in the busses of Chennai will depend on the seating capacity, taxis will have only allow three passengers while autorickshaws will only have two people. Malls, restaurants, and cinemas to run with 50% capacity. All outlets and takeaway services will function till 11 pm only. Retail outlets in the big vegetable market will not be allowed to operate until further orders. Wedding events have 100 people limit and a funeral cannot have more than 50 guests.

Vaccination drive

The vaccination drive for 45 years above started on April 1 and every state government is urging people to participate in the same. Meanwhile, a countrywide vaccination drive was launched by PM Modi called ‘Tika Utsav’ that started from April 11 and will go on till April 14 with an aim to vaccinate maximum eligible people. The ‘Tika Utsav’ is also witnessing the participation of maximum people as on day 1 country recorded nearly 30 lakh doses were administered.

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases

On Monday the state recorded 6,711 Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 9,40,145 Covid-19 cases. The state witnessed 19 deaths taking the total death toll to 12,927. The capital city of Chennai is recording more than 2000 Covid-19 cases from two days.