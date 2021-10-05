Tamil Nadu: IT Raids Properties Linked To 2 Chennai-based Syndicate Financing Groups

On Tuesday, October 5, the Income Tax Department conducted raids over 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection to undisclosed income of nearly Rs 300 crore by two Chennai-based private syndicate financing groups. Earlier on September 23, IT officials searched over 35 properties linked to these firms. According to IT officials, evidence suggests that these firms lent to various big corporate houses and businesses in Tamil Nadu, a substantial portion of which is in cash.

In a statement, the IT department said, "during the search, it has been detected that they are charging a high rate of interest, a part of which is not offered to tax. The modus operandi adopted by the groups revealed that most of the interest payments by borrowers are received in dummy bank accounts, and the same has not been disclosed for tax purposes."

Further, the tax department's policy-making body said, “the unaccounted money is disguised and brought into the books of account of the groups as unsecured loans, sundry and creditors".

DVAC raids KC Veeramani's properties

On September 16, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at more than 20 places concerning AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader and former Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani. The department informed that searches are being conducted in places including Chennai, Vellore, and Thiruvannamalai. As per sources, DVAC has registered a case against the former AIADMK minister, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of disproportionate assets. Further information on the investigation is awaited. The DVAC FIR stated that during the check period between April 2016 and March 2021, Veeramani has been in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 28.78 crore to known sources of income which works out to 65.4% of his total income. Veeramani was a minister in the 2011-2016 AIADMK regime. He then held the Commercial Taxes and Registration portfolio from 2016 to 2021. In the 2021 polls, he lost from Jolarpet in Tiruppattur district in Tamil Nadu.

In another update, an FIR was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against SP Velumani on charges of corruption, following which DVAC officials conducted raids at his residence at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore, the farmhouse at Thondamuthur.

