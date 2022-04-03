Tamil Nadu Lifts COVID Curbs As Situation Improves In State; People Advised To Wear Masks

As the COVID-19 situation has considerably improved in across the country, several states like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi have decided to lift pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of face masks and a ban on social gatherings.

After more than two years, the Tamil Nadu government announced lifting of all the coronavirus-related curbs, which were imposed when COVID-19 cases hit the southern state along with the entire world. In a recent notification issued by the office of the director of the Public health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai dated April 3, it has decided to lift all restrictions which were laid down to prevent COVID-19 cases by the Government of India and the State government.

Appeal to follow COVID appropriate behaviour

The M.K. Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu announced that all COVID-related restrictions would stand withdrawn from 3 April. However, the state govt appealed to people to wear masks, maintain social distance and adopt proper hygiene practices.

“In continuation of the recent reduction in COVID cases in the State and lifting of all restrictions which were laid down to prevent covid by the Government of India and also the State achieving a coverage of more than 92% & 75% of 1st and 2nd dose of COVID vaccination above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, vide reference 9th cited with immediate effect,” the order issued by the government stated.

Even though the office of the director of Public Health and prevention lifted many restrictions it encouraged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, hand washing, avoiding crowds and simultaneously awareing people about the importance of vaccination. It also laid stress on the awareing people to voluntarily come forward and take the first and the second dose of the vaccine.

India's COVID-19 situation

1,096 new Covid-19 cases in India today on Sunday, while active cases stand at 13,013. The MoHFW in its Twitter handle stated that India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 184.66 crores (184,28,88,791) today. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76%. The total number of recoveries in the last 24 stands at 1,447 which increases total recoveries to 4.24, 93, 773.