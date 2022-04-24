Tamil Nadu: Local Train Derails At Chennai Beach Station; No Casualties Reported

A local train derailed at the Chennai Beach station in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, April 24. Luckily though, there were no casualties reported, Southern Railway sources informed. The incident took place after the empty Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was being moved from the yard to the platform and was likely to be proceeding on the busy Beach-Tambaram route. Visuals showed the rake badly damaged as it jutted out of the platform and crashed into the station wall.

S Guganesan, Chief PRO of Southern Railway said, "While placing an empty EMU rake from shed line to Platform 1, the rake had overshot the buffer end of the platform and damaged Platform 1. The rake was fully empty and (there were) no passengers on board. No injury to any passengers on the platform. Shunter jumped out of the rake and no injury was sustained."

The platform shelter was also damaged in the process and an investigation will be conducted to find out the cause of the derailment. As per reports, a brake failure is suspected to be the reason for the incident.

Railway Ministry frames various schemes seeking upgradation & modernisation of stations

Meanwhile, last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government has devised several programmes in view of the upgradation, beautification, and modernisation of railway stations in India. These schemes seeking the betterment of Railways include the Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw stated that the ‘Model’ stations scheme was in vogue from 1999 to 2008. Initially, one station per division of Indian Railways was selected under the scheme. In the year 2006, the criteria were revised to include all ‘A’ and ‘B’ category stations based on the annual passenger earnings under the scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)