Tamil Nadu: Lockdown Extended Until 14 June With Added Relaxations

Image: PTI
The Tamil Nadu government has extended its lockdown until June 14 with added relaxations. Before this, the lockdown was extended till June 6. Earlier, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown was enforced throughout the state till May 31.
Places like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Thiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthurai will have less relaxations due to the number of cases.
Tamil Nadu has registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on Friday. Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totaling 19,00,306 to date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been reporting a downward trend. On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark. Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections adding 2,810 new cases followed by Chennai with 1,971, Erode 1,619, Salem 1,187, Thanjavur 1,004, Tiruppur 1,161. The State capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,13,229 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,362 fatalities to date. The number of samples tested today was at 1,75,033 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,83,71,312.