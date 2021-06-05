Tamil Nadu: Lockdown Extended Until 14 June With Added Relaxations

The Tamil Nadu government has extended its lockdown until June 14 with added relaxations. Before this, the lockdown was extended till June 6. Earlier, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown was enforced throughout the state till May 31.

Places like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Thiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthurai will have less relaxations due to the number of cases.

Here are some of the relaxations

Groceries, vegetables, meat stalls can function from morning 6 am to 5 pm

Standalone shops can function till 5 pm

Wholesale fish markets will only function

Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters will be permitted between 6 pm and 5 pm with e-registration.

Shops that sell electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches and wires, bicycle and two-wheeler repairs, hardware shops, vehicle spare part shops, books and stationery shops, vehicle repair centers of the vehicle distributors will be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm.

Rental cars, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be allowed with e-registration. Three passengers will be allowed in rental taxis, while two passengers in auto rickshaws.

E-pass is required from the district collectors to travel to The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, and Courtallam.

Export units in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy, and Madurai districts and vendor units providing inputs, which have export commitments or orders shall function with 10% workforce following standard operating procedures.

Sales of vegetables and fruits in mobile vehicles will continue.

Cases In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has registered 22,651 new COVID-19 infections and 463 deaths, pushing the total infected so far to 21,95,402 and the fatalities to 26,128, said the Health Department on Friday. Recoveries remained high with 33,646 people walking out of health care institutions totaling 19,00,306 to date, leaving 2,68,968 active infections, a medical bulletin said. The State reported its highest daily infection at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been reporting a downward trend. On May 30, the state saw its daily cases dropping below the 30,000-mark. Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections adding 2,810 new cases followed by Chennai with 1,971, Erode 1,619, Salem 1,187, Thanjavur 1,004, Tiruppur 1,161. The State capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,13,229 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,362 fatalities to date. The number of samples tested today was at 1,75,033 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,83,71,312.