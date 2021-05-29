Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extends Till June 7 Amid COVID-19, Read List Of Permitted Activities

The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the lockdown up to June 7 till 6 am with existing guidelines and relaxations. Earlier, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown was enforced throughout the state till May 31.

Here are some of the activities that will be permitted during the lockdown

Medical shops, Indigenous Medical Shops, Veterinary Pharmacies, and Pet feed shops shall be permitted.

Supply of Milk, Water, and distribution of Newspapers shall be permitted.

The sale of Vegetables and Fruits through mobile vehicles shall continue in all the districts in coordination with respective departments.

Public Distribution Shops shall be permitted to operate from 08.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon.

Petrol, Diesel Bunks, and LPG supply-related activities shall be permitted. vi. Parcel food only shall be permitted in the hotels, restaurants, and bakeries from 6.00 A.M. to 10.00 A.M., 12.00 Noon to 3.00 P.M., and 6.00 P.M. to 9.00 P.M. All E-commerce food delivery entities shall be permitted to operate only during this time schedule.

COVID In Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, recoveries from COVID-19 for the first time went beyond the new cases in the last few months in Tamil Nadu, even as it reported 31,079 fresh infections and an all-time high of 486 deaths, the Health Department said on Friday. With this, the caseload crossed the 20-lakh mark to reach 20,09,700 till date and the toll of fatalities at 22,775, said the department.

As many as 31,255 people walked out of healthcare facilities post-recovery aggregating 16,74,539 so far, a bulletin said. Active infections, including those in isolation, were 3,12,386. The State has been reaching a new high in the number of new infections on a daily basis. Recoveries were comparatively lower than the new cases reported every day, according to a bulletin.