Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extends Till June 7 Amid COVID-19, Read List Of Permitted Activities

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Tamil Nadu Government on Saturday extended the lockdown up to June 7 till 6 am with existing guidelines and relaxations. Earlier, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, a complete lockdown was enforced throughout the state till May 31.
Meanwhile, recoveries from COVID-19 for the first time went beyond the new cases in the last few months in Tamil Nadu, even as it reported 31,079 fresh infections and an all-time high of 486 deaths, the Health Department said on Friday. With this, the caseload crossed the 20-lakh mark to reach 20,09,700 till date and the toll of fatalities at 22,775, said the department.
As many as 31,255 people walked out of healthcare facilities post-recovery aggregating 16,74,539 so far, a bulletin said. Active infections, including those in isolation, were 3,12,386. The State has been reaching a new high in the number of new infections on a daily basis. Recoveries were comparatively lower than the new cases reported every day, according to a bulletin.