Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Here's How To Apply And Check The E-pass Status For Travelling

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the state-wide lockdown with stricter curbs. This comes amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the state government has made it mandatory to acquire an e-pass for people travelling across districts. However, people travelling for medical reasons in the same district need not apply for an e-pass.

Here's how one can apply for an e-pass amid Tamil Nadu lockdown

Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org, the official website of the state government for applying an e-pass.

The user will be asked to enter an OTP that will be generated once the mobile number is entered

The user will be directed to a page where one can select the options like e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles), business round trip, guest workers from other states etc.

Select the type of pass

Fill the details name, address, range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel and others.

However, the person will be asked to provide documents for travel. If the reasons for travelling are medical then a medical record will be asked. In case of a wedding, the person will be asked to submit the wedding invitation card.

Once the details are submitted, the verification will be submitted

The e-pass will be processed after the submission of both documents and ID proof

In order to acquire an e-pass, the user will be asked to submit a government ID like Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license or an employment ID.

Here's how one can check the Tamil Nadu e-pass status online

Visit tnepass.tnega.org

Enter mobile number and click 'send OTP'

A list of submitted application will be visible

Select the application or download the e-pass

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown

Amid the rising cases, the state-wide lockdown was extended by a week with no relaxations. The extended lockdown will come into effect May 24. However, ahead of the lockdown, shops were allowed to function on weekends in order to ensure that people stock up their essentials. The lockdown was extended after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was advised by medical experts of the state. The state reported 35,483 new Covid-19 cases in a single day on Sunday taking the total tally to 18,42,344. In addition, 422 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 20,468. Meanwhile, 25,196 COVID-19 patients recuperated from COVID-19 taking the tally of recovered patients to 15,27,733.