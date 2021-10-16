Tamil Nadu logs 1,233 new Covid-19 infections, 15 fatalities: Health Dept

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,233 new Covid-19 infections to the overall caseload of 26,85,874 and 15 fresh deaths to the total of 35,884 till date, said the Health Department.

Recoveries eclipsed the new cases with 1,434 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,34,968 leaving 15,022 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,30,251 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,92,83,503 till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore comprised majority of new infections with 160 and 136 respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Seven districts reported new cases below 10. There were no fresh deaths in 29 districts. Perambalur and Virudhunagar recorded the least number of infections with two.

Among the 15 fatalities, 13 succumbed in government while two in private healthcare facilities. A 59-year-old man from Tiruppur was the lone victim of the virus without having co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. He tested Covid-19 positive at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchirappalli, on September 22 and died today due to Covid-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

