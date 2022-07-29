Tamil Nadu Logs 1,624 New COVID-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a downward graph in COVID-19 cases by recording 1,624 new positive cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 35,41,231 infections.

The State witnessed 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases a day ago.

The number of active cases also dropped to 13,510 today from 13,890 on Thursday. There was no deaths. The toll remained at 38,032.

A lone traveller from Jharkhand tested positive for the contagion and was among the 1,624 new cases, said a bulletin from the State Health Department.

About 2,004 patients were discharged during the day and the net recoveries mounted to 34,89,689.

Chennai accounted for 353 fresh cases followed by Chengalpattu 171 and Coimbatore with 159.

