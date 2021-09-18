Tamil Nadu Logs 1,653 COVID-19 Infections, 22 Deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,653 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Maharashtra, pushing the overall tally to 26,43,683, while the fatality count rose to 35,310 with the death of 22 more people.

Recoveries were below new infections with 1,581 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,91,480 leaving 16,893 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Four districts recorded the bulk of the infections -- Chennai with 204, Coimbatore 201, Erode 139 and Chengalpet 101, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Four districts logged fresh cases below double digits, while 26 did not report any fresh deaths, the bulletin said. A total of 1,56,175 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,51,44,520. Two of the deceased did not have any comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

