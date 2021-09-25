Tamil Nadu Logs 1,724 New Covid-19 Infections, 22 Deaths

Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 1,724 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,55,572, while the death toll mounted to 35,476 with 22 more deaths.

According to a medical bulletin, 1,635 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,02,833, leaving 17,263 active infections.

A total of 1,56,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,62,30,987.

Four districts accounted for a majority of new infections-- Coimbatore with 198 cases, Chennai 194, Erode 121 and Chengalpet 119.

Three districts reported new cases below 10, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)