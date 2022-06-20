Tamil Nadu Logs 686 New COVID-19 Cases

Tamil Nadu reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the statewide tally to 34,61,560. The death toll continued to remain at 38,026, as no fatalities were reported today also.

Including 257 people who were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries increased to 34,19,583 till date.

Three passengers, one from the US and two from UAE, who returned to TN were among the 686 who were infected, a bulletin from the state health department said.

The active cases in the state increased to 3,951 from 3,522 a day ago. Among those who tested positive were 347 men and 339 women, the bulletin said.

Of the 38 districts in the state, Chennai contributed the maximum with 294 cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu reported 129 cases. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tiruvarur and Villupuram reported nil cases. The remaining districts saw cases either in single digit or less than 50.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and not wait for the mega vaccination camp. "A total of 1.52 crore people have not received either the first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I urge them to visit the government facilities and get vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said the government was planning to encourage private hospitals to provide vaccines for free under their CSR funds. "This would help the unvaccinated and even those who are eligible for precaution dose to get inoculated," he said and added that the next mega vaccination camp will be held on July 10.

