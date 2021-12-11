Tamil Nadu: Madurai Collector Bans Unvaccinated Residents From Entering Public Spaces

The Madurai district administration in a bid to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has mandated vaccinations for people visiting public places. Confirming the same, Madurai district collector Aneesh Sekhar has announced that the ones who are not yet vaccinated will be banned from public places such as fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, shopping malls, wedding halls, garment shops, banks, and liquor stores. Apart from that, he also instructed concerned officials to take necessary measures for sending unvaccinated people to the nearby centres. The move came shortly after the collector held a meeting with stakeholders of different establishments across the district further mandating vaccination certificates for people.

Notably, the district's vaccination performance was recorded poor with only 71% first dose coverage and 32% second dose coverage. Informing about the same, Health Minister Subramaniam earlier this month spoke to the media and called upon the district collectors for imposing necessary restrictions on unvaccinated people especially from low vaccination areas.

Earlier this month, the district administration also granted a week time to the people for getting their vaccinations or they will be not allowed to enter public places as listed by the administration. Meanwhile, a total of 7,46,84,956 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across Tamil Nadu, informed the Health Ministry.

COVID-19 in Madurai

As India continues to face the looming threat of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, fresh four coronavirus cases were recorded from Madurai on Friday. Notably, a total of 13 passengers have arrived in Tamil Nadu from 'at risk' and 'non-risk' countries and have tested positive for coronavirus. Their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing analysis and results are awaited for determining if they are infected with the new variant.



Image: PTI/Twitter/@AneeshSekhar