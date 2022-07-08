Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Madurai Handloom Weavers Demand GST Exemption After Drop In Cotton Yarn Price

Handloom weavers of Madurai, Tamil Nadu demanded GST exemption as the textile industry took a breather with a drop in cotton yarn price. 

Written By
Megha Rawat
Tamil Nadu

Image: Twitter@ANI


In a recent development from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, handloom weavers are demanding GST exemption as the textile industry took a breather with a drop in cotton yarn price. 

Madurai Handloom Weaver, Image: Twitter@ANI

While speaking to media, one of the weavers said, “Price of yarn in the last four days has fallen by Rs 40, this will benefit us. The Centre should also give GST exemption to small-scale weavers.”

Madurai Handloom Weaver speaking to ANI, Image: Twitter@ANI

Cotton sarees from Madurai, Image: Twitter@ANI

Notably, Tamil Nadu-based yarn spinning mills have reduced yarn price by Rs. 40 per kg for July delivery. While the current reduction in yarn price is attributed primarily to the slack demand by industry experts, it is also to be noted that cotton prices have softened towards the end of June. The unprecedented increase in the fibre prices has resulted in increased input costs for the spinning mills while the favourable demand has helped the yarn price to skyrocket over the last six quarters reaching the peak in May 2022.

Image credit: ANI

First Published:
