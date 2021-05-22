Tamil Nadu: Medical Experts Recommend Extension Of Lockdown, CM To Take Decision Today

As the state is reporting a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, medical experts of Tamil Nadu have advised Chief Minister M K Stalin to extend COVID-induced lockdown. The Chief Minister is expected to take a decision regarding the matter on Saturday. The recommendation from the healthcare team came after the state reported highest daily spike in cases with more than 36,000 cases on Friday.

Apart from escalating fresh cases, the state is also reporting a grim situation on the number of fatalities. According to the latest tally, Tamil Nadu reported 467 deaths on Friday which is also the highest recorded toll. On the contrary, the capital city of Chennai is reporting a dip in daily fresh cases with 5,913 new COVID infections on Friday while the Thursday numbers were 6,073 and on Wednesday it was 6,297.

To control the growing spread, the state government, on Thursday slashed the prices of RT-PCR Tests at Private laboratories from Rs 1200 to Rs 900 giving major relief to the citizens. Tamil Nadu CM is also set to commence his COVID regulation tour across districts in the State. He is expected to start his tour by checking the liberalized vaccine policy for all adults in the State.

Tamil Nadu may see a peak in cases by May end

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Health Department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan informed that the state may see a peak in COVID-19 cases by the end of May. With Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab are also expected to witness the same within next two weeks. The current lockdown in the state will end on May 24.

The Chief Minister has hinted upon the extension as he informed that medical experts have suggested it in the high-level meeting. An official declaration from the state government is however awaited. The Chief Minister also informed that district authorities have also suggested similar actions.

India COVID-19 condition

The nation is, fortunately, reporting less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases from past seven days after reporting it for nearly three weeks. On Saturday, the country recorded over 2.57 lakh COVID-19 fresh infections, taking the total tally of cases to 2,62 crore. Currently, there are 29,23,400 active cases with 3,57,295 recoveries.