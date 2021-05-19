Tamil Nadu: Migrant Workers Stranded In Chennai Amid State-wide COVID-19 Lockdown

As Tamil Nadu is undergoing a lockdown, a migrant crisis has now emerged in Chennai. According to reports, thousands of migrants have queued at the Chennai Central railway station to make their way out of the state's capital. The situation has led to migrants waiting for the trains for the past three to four days. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a state-wide lockdown for two weeks commencing from May 10 in order to tackle to Coronavirus situation in the state.

Migrant crisis amid COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

According to reports, migrants hailing from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and West Bengal have been asked by the owners to head back to their hometown. The state has been reporting a massive spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. State capital Chennai itself has been reporting 6000 to 7000 cases in a day. However, the migrants are stuck at the railway station due to a delay in the trains. Many trains have been delayed owing to the situation due to the cyclone in northern parts of India. However, reports also stated that the migrants have been provided food and water by social activists and NGOs.

"I have been waiting here for two days to catch a train to Howrah. But I haven't been able to get a ticket. My name is also not confirmed in the waiting list." said one migrant

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

The state reported 33,059 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in the country. The new cases took the total tally of cases to 16,64,350. In addition, 364 people succumbed due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 18,369.