Tamil Nadu Min SM Nasar Pelts Stone At His Party Worker For Alleged Delay In Getting Chair

TN Minister SM Nasar pelted a stone at his party worker for alleged delay in bringing a chair for him to sit while he was inspecting an event site at Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar on Tuesday, January 24, pelted a stone at party workers for the alleged delay in bringing a chair for him to sit on. The Minister was inspecting a place in the Tiruvallur district on the Chennai-Tirupathi highway.

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the CCTV footage of the Tamil Nadu minister throwing a stone at party workers. In the video, the agitated minister can be seen picking up a stone and pelting it at party workers. In the CCTV footage, Thiru SM Nasar can be heard saying, "Bring the chair, bring the chair."

Tamil Nadu minister SM Nasar was inspecting a place where Chief Minister Tamil Nadu MK Stalin is expected to participate in a event on Wednesday, January 24. Several Tiruvallur district administration officials accompanied the Minister for the inspection visit. 

