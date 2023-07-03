Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan Seeks CWDT Intervention On Mekadatu Issue

Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan will be meeting Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) officials regarding the Mekadatu issue on Monday (July 3) in New Delhi, according to sources. Duraimurugan’s main agenda during the meeting with CWDT officials will be to request the authorities to instruct the Karnataka government to retract the announcements made on the Mekadatu issue, sources added.

Before leaving for Delhi from Chennai on Monday morning, Duraimurugan spoke about the issues that he is likely to raise. "There is a Supreme Court order that gives complete management authority to the CWDT. Therefore, we cannot forgo the tribunal and hold talks with the Karnataka government, which is also legally not possible. I will be going to Delhi and directly meeting the authorities to ensure we put an end to this. But we will not back off at any cost."

Tamil Nadu Minister's agenda

The newly formed Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is determined to build the Mekadatu dam over the Cauvery river. However, political parties in Tamil Nadu strongly oppose this and criticise the Congress' alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has been demanding uninterrupted water supply as directed by the CWDT and insists on upholding its share of water. The state stands united against any unauthorised dam construction in the Cauvery river by Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu opposes Karnataka Congress

DK Shivakumar’s statements on Mekadatu have led to massive protests in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s opposition parties including the AIADMK have stated that as a deputy chief minister, Shivakumar must speak “responsibly”. The parties have also condemned him, stating that without Tamil Nadu's approval, a dam cannot be built in the Cauvery river, and if Karnataka tries to build one, the entire state will stand up against it.

Tamil Nadu-based parties have also pointed out that uninterrupted water supply to the state, as per the directives of the CWDT, must continue without fail as well as its share of river water must also be upheld.