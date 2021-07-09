Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Minister Radhakrishnan Carried On Shoulders By Fishermen, Video Angers Netizens

Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister got embroiled in a controversy after he was caught on camera being carried by fishermen to save his feet from getting wet.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan got embroiled in a controversy after he was caught on camera being carried by fishermen to save his feet from getting wet. According to ANI, the minister, who was out on inspection after locals complained of soil erosion, was carried from the boat he arrived in to the dry land on the shoulders of fishermen. The incident took place in the Thiruvallur district’s Palaverkadu area and it received sharp criticism from social media users who outraged over the minister’s act.

In the video, Radhakrishnan is seen dressed in white along with white sneakers. He was seen getting onto a chair kept in the water from the boat, before being carried to the shore by 3-4 fishermen. The incident took place at the end of a survey for which he took a boat ride.

While the netizens criticised the apparent VIP culture exhibited by Radhakrishnan, the minister, while speaking to several media outlets, denied that he did not want to step into the water. Radhakrishnan said that the fishermen themselves offered to carry him out of affection. Further, he also added that the “over-enthusiastic” fishermen lifted him on their own and some even hugged and kissed him. 

Netizens call Radhakrishnan ‘shameless’ 

However, Radhakrishnan’s explanation did not stop the incident from triggering outrage on social media. One user wrote, “How long will common man take the burden ? feel sad. An elected representative should serve people, and not the other way. Hope things change soon”. Another added, “Good.. otherwise he will contaminate the water as well”. One user even said, “Shame on this minister”. 

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Radhakrishnan is a five-time MLA, who switched to the DMK from the AIADMK in 2009. The 68-year-old was elected from the Tiruchendur constituency in this year's elections. He was appointed as Minister for Fisheries - Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry.

