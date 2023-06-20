Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Feigned Illness After Arrest, ED Tells Supreme Court

After Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the 'cash-for-jobs' scam, the agency on Monday moved the Supreme Court claiming Balaji had feigned illness immediately after arrest and sought an order to allow ED custody of Balaji after he was discharged from the hospital. The ED, in a special leave petition, said Senthil Balaji got himself admitted to a private hospital during remand in a bid to render the investigation 'otiose and meaningless'.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice MM Sundresh posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday, June 21. The ED plea in the top court reads: "There is a reasonable apprehension that he is feigning illness only to render meaningless the effective interrogation and investigation of ED. Therefore, by not permitting ED to have the full benefit of custody interrogation for the period of custody granted by the court, it will be giving a premium to an accused who has been successful in frustrating the judicial process."

The ED, in its plea, sought a Supreme Court order permitting ED custody of Senthil Balaji after he is discharged from the hospital. ED also sought direction to Balaji deemed to not be under effective custody as he was hospitalised from the first day of remand.

The ED in its plea mentioned it has challenged the order passed by the Sessions Court where while allowing ED custody of Balaji for eight days from June 16 has laid down certain conditions. ED also added the court has erred in imposing certain conditions which have virtually rendered the interrogation and investigation meaningless.

While mentioning the plea for an urgent hearing on Monday morning, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appearing for the ED said that Balaji is a powerful person.

(Sambhav Sharma contributed to this report)