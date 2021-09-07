Tamil Nadu Minister Writes To Mansukh Mandaviya, Seeks 1 Cr Additional COVID Vaccine Doses

The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, wrote to the Union Health Ministry seeking additional COVID-19 vaccine doses amid its ongoing vaccination drive. In his letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian requested the Centre to provide one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines along with an equal number of AD syringes for the state's unvaccinated people.

Subramanian, in his letter, thanked the Centre for providing 33,184,824 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 18,395,400 (0.5ml) AD syringes to the state, as of 5 September. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister informed that the state's eligible population (those above 18 years of age) for vaccination was about 6.06 crore as of 5 September. He informed that the state has inoculated 2.63 crore beneficiaries with the first dose while 68.91 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated with both doses at state-run COVID vaccination centres.

3.44 crore people yet to receive first dose in Tamil Nadu

Subramanian further informed that the state has been administering about five lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses per day for the last seven days. However, he added that considering the current vaccination pace, the doses are adequate for only three to four more days. The state's Health Minister said that almost 3.44 crore people in the state are yet to receive the first dose, and about 18.89 lakh people are yet to receive a second dose.

The Tamil Nadu health minister also informed that 65.76 lakh residents in nine districts - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Niligiris, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Virudhunagar - are yet to be administered their first dose. Talking about the state government's plan to increase the vaccination pace, Subramanian asserted that the state needs additional doses.

"I request you to kindly facilitate in providing the additional doses of one crore COVID vaccines to the State along with equal number of 0.5 ml of AD Syringes or 1ml/2ml syringes to the state in addition to the already committed 1.04 crore Vaccines to the Government COVID Vaccination Centres. I request you to consider and issue favorable instructions," wrote Ma Subramanian

COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,556 new COVID-19 cases and 18 fatalities, pushing the overall infection tally to 2,624,234, the state department of health informed. A total of 1,564 people got discharged and 155,609 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 43,272,865 on Monday.

Four districts of the state constituted most of the new infections: Coimbatore (206), Chennai (169), Chengalpet (110) and Thanjavur (104). No COVID-19 fatalities were reported in 26 districts. Theni recorded the least number of new infections with three.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government would hold 10,000 vaccination camps on 12 September to inoculate 12 lakh people. Briefing reporters after inspecting a camp, he said additional vaccination camps would be held in nine districts bordering Kerala.