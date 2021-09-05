Tamil Nadu Monitors Borders As Fear Of Communicable Diseases Like Zika, Nipah Virus Grows

The health department of the Tamil Nadu government has given guidelines to thoroughly monitor all border crossings for infectious diseases. According to health specialists who informed all district officials, border districts and the crossing should be monitored for all communicable diseases, especially including Zika virus and Nipah virus. The data was also shared to bring local authorities in border areas up to date on the infections.

Borders monitored for communicable diseases; Nipah virus kills 12-year-old boy

On September 3, a suspected Nipah virus case involving a 12-year-old boy with encephalitis and myocarditis was reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district. The boy passed away after being hospitalised on Sunday morning. A statement on the matter was also released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Fruit bat saliva is used to disseminate the infection. The Central government has dispatched an NCDC team to the state. The group will assist the state with technical help.

Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala.



Central Government has rushed a team to Kerala to support the State in public health measures and provide technical support.

The Centre has recommended the following immediate public health measures:

Active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography (especially Malappuram).

Active contact tracing (for any contacts) during the past 12 days.

Strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects.

Collection and transportation of samples for lab testing.

Veena George makes a statement on the Nipah virus case in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on the death of a 12-year-old due to Nipah virus infection said, “We have formed teams to handle the situation. Contact tracing and other measures have already been initiated. As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution”. She added, “Till now, no one from the family or other contacts of the 12-year-old has any symptoms. I am going to Kozhikode today, I will be joined by minister PA Mohammed Riyas”.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on the death of a 12-year-old due to Nipah virus infection

Nipah virus symptoms and history

A Nipah outbreak had previously occurred in Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in 2018. In 2018 May, the Nipah virus disease outbreak in Kerala was announced in the Kozhikode district. As of June 1, 2018, there had been 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases. Infection with the Nipah virus in humans can manifest in a variety of ways, from asymptomatic infection (subclinical) to acute respiratory infection and deadly encephalitis. Nipah virus is spread by fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family. Neither humans nor animals have access to a cure or a vaccine. Humans' primary treatment is supportive care. The incubation period is believed to range from 4 to 14 days. However, an incubation period as long as 45 days have been reported, according to the WHO. As of now, there is no vaccination available against this virus.

Zika virus in Kerala

Earlier, Kerala was combating COVID-19 and Zika virus cases. Maharashtra also had a number of Zika virus cases. Last month, the number of Zika Virus cases in Kerala has risen to 44. Since then, however, the number of cases has decreased. All districts in Kerala had been put on alert due to the rapid spreading of the Zika virus in the state.

Zika virus spread by mosquitoes; no treatment or vaccine available

The Zika virus causes a disease that is spread via mosquito bites. In most cases of the Zika virus, there are no symptoms, unlike Nipah and COVID-19. There is no specific treatment or vaccination available. Instead, the concentration is on symptom relief, which includes rest, fluids, and acetaminophen for fever and pain relief. Zika virus disease is caused by a virus that is mostly transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes that bite during the day.

