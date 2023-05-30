Tamil Nadu | Mother Carries Toddler's Dead Body After Ambulance Leaves Them Midway

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Alleri village, an 18-month-old toddler lost her life after being bitten by a snake. It took a long time for the family to reach the nearest hospital due to the lack of proper roads and transportation facilities. It got worse when the mother had to carry her toddler daughter's dead body on her shoulder on a treacherous mountain road as the ambulance broke down due to bad road facilities.

The 18-month-old toddler, Dhanuska, was sleeping outside her residence with her parents when a venomous snake bit her. The toddler's father, Viji, and mother, Priya, took her to the Anaikattu Government Hospital but failed to reach on time. Due to the delay, the poison spread all over her body, and doctors declared her dead.

Following the autopsy, her body was handed over to her parents. The mother of the deceased toddler carried her body for over 10 kilometres as the ambulance dropped them 10 kilometres ahead of their destination due to muddy roads, the villagers said.

The relatives of the deceased child alleged that the improper road and poor facilities caused the death as the child could not get treatment on time. The Annaikattu Police have registered a case under the relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.

Condemning the tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai said, "The Vellore incident is deeply painful in which a 1.5-year-old child succumbed to a snake bite as the child was unable to be taken to the hospital at the right time because of improper roads. Condolences to the child's parents."

GRAPHIC CONTENT BELOW

Disturbing Image of the mother carrying her 18-year-old toddler's dead body.