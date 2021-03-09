Tamil Nadu: Mother Of 2 Sets World Record By Rappelling Down 155-feet Mountain Blindfolded

A 32-year-old mother of two daughters has bagged a world record by rappelling down blindfolded from a 155-feet mountain in 58 seconds. According to the reports by ANI, Muthamil Selvi rappelled down blindfolded from a rock mountain at Malaipattu village in Sriperumbudur Taluk of Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. A Youtube channel named Anima fine arts shared a video of Selvi while she was performing the stunt. “World record attempt to rappel down blindfolded from 155 ft rock hill by a youngest woman. Ms.N. Muthamil Selvi”, read the caption of the video.

A new world record

The nearly one-minute and 15-second long video began with a voice from the background that says, “Your time starts now”. Further, into the video, the woman, blindfolded, was holding onto her ropes very tightly. Slowly she started rappelling down the mountain. Selvi has tucked two Indian national flags on each side of her back. In the background, people can be heard cheering and clapping for her. Towards the end of the video, Selvi completed her target as she set her foot on land after rappelling down the 155 feet tall mountain. She was given the national flag towards the end.

'Potentially capable'

Selvi's record was entered in the UNICO Book of World Records and was certified by an official adjudicator R. Sivaraman. Speaking about her journey, Selvi told ANI, "Being an Indian woman and mother of two daughters, I wanted to achieve something. When I stood at a height of 155 feet, I just closed my eyes and imagined about the women in our society. Thus slowly, gathering courage, I triumphed over the struggle and achieved this world record". She further added, "All women are potentially capable of doing anything and everything. Men need to support them. Let all women shine in the world and all men support them in their lives".