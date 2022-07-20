Tamil Nadu: NCPCR Chief To Visit Kallakurichi On July 27 To Enquire About Student's Death

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took cognisance of the alleged suicide of a class 12 student that took place in Tamil Nadu on July 17. Taking to Twitter, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo informed that he will visit Kallakurichi on July 27 in order to inquire about the suspicious death of a minor girl that happened on the premises of a residential school.

It is pertinent to note that five people from the school administration were arrested in connection with the 17-year-old-girl's death on Tuesday. The School Secretary Shanthi, Principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers have been sent to a 15-day-remand.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government transferred Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar. He has been replaced by Triplicane DC Pakalavan. Kallakurichi Collector PN Sridhar was also transferred and replaced by IAS Sravan Kumar Jatavath. This comes after state minister EV Velu informed that more than 108 people have been injured in the protests and 278 people, including 22 minors, have been arrested.

Violence erupts in Kallakurichi over minor girl's death

Protests against the death of a class 12 girl student of a private school in Kallakurichi on Sunday turned violent. Police personnel tightened the security outside the school. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism. The protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of the school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board and held banners seeking justice for the deceased girl.

Following the violent protests, the Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents and directed the state police chief to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

A 17-year-old girl, studying in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on Wednesday on the hostel premises. The girl was suspected to have ended her life by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem report reportedly indicated that she sustained injuries before her death. A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway. The parents, relatives, and people belonging to the girl's village, Periyanesalur, have been staging protests and seeking action against the school authorities.

Reacting to the Kallakurichi violence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student's death, the culprits will surely be punished". CM Stalin also ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to go to the district and requested the public to keep calm and trust the government's actions.

