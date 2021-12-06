Tamil Nadu: Newborn Girl Child Killed, Body Dumped In Flush Tank At Thanjavur Hospital

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn girl child was killed and her body was found inside the flush tank of a toilet in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH). The infant’s body was disposed of in the toilet of the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) ward of TMCH. The body of the dead child was discovered by a sanitary staff member of the hospital, while cleaning the toilets on December 4.

The body was discovered after the sanitation worker tried to use the flush while cleaning the toilets, however, as the flush did not function properly, the sanitation worker opened the lid and discovered the child’s body submerged in it with the umbilical cord still intact.

The sanitary worker alerted the TMCH officials about the same, who later informed the police about the unfortunate incident. The Thanjavur Police officials reached the spot and investigated the matter. The body of the child was immediately sent for autopsy, and further investigation is being conducted by the police.

As per the TMCH staff, there is no maternity ward in the hospital, so they informed us that it is unlikely that the child was born in the hospital. The Police are, however, examining the CCTV footage to determine if the child was born in the hospital or was brought dead, or was killed in the toilet. The autopsy report is awaited to know more about the incident.

The police are also investigating at another nearby hospital, which is 5km away from TMCH and consists of a maternity ward. The heinous killing of the newborn seems to be a case of getting rid of the ‘girl’ child.

Female Child Mortality

Female child mortality is a long-standing social issue in India. Despite stringent laws being formed, many people consider having a girl child a burden and kill them just after birth. In India, the female child mortality rate was 34.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2019. Between 1970 and 2019, India's female child mortality rate moderated, falling from 218.6 deaths per thousand live births in 1970 to 34.9 deaths per thousand live births in 2019.

