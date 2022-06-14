Tamil Nadu: Newly-wed Couple Murdered In Suspected Case Of 'honour Killing'; 2 Arrested

In an alleged incident of honour killing in Tamil Nadu, a newly-wedded couple who were just five days into their marriage, was allegedly killed by the girl's brother and another relative, who is said to be the prospective groom of the girl. The incident has been reported from a village in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district where a girl who was from a lower caste got married to a boy belonging to the Naidu community.

According to the latest information available with Republic, the girl identified as Saranya was supposed to get married to her brother's brother-in-law, however, she was in love with another person named Mohan. After being pursued by her family for marriage, Saranya fled away with Mohan, and the couple got married in Chennai.

However, after returning home post their marriage on the insistence of the girl's family, the couple was attacked by the girl's brother and his brother-in-law following which they died due to serious injuries. Notably, two people have been arrested so far in the incident.

Speaking on the same, District Superintendent of Police, Ravalipriya Kandapuneni told the media that the double murder incident was caused due to family problem. "We have arrested two people in connection to the murder and the matter is being investigated. There are eye-witnesses in the incident and we are going to record their confession", she said further adding that a formal investigation will be conducted in the matter and a charge sheet will be filed.

Image: Republic World