Tamil Nadu Offers Aid To Manipur Relief Camps, MK Stalin Writes To N Biren Singh

Voicing concern for Manipur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to his counterpart N Biren Singh offering supplies to relief camps in the violence-hit state. In a letter to the Manipur chief minister, MK Stalin has called on the government to provide necessary concurrence for distribution of humanitarian aid for people living in relief camps in the state. Stalin has also expressed gratitude extended to Tamils in Manipur and requested continued protection of their lives and properties.

"I am informed that more than 50,000 people are staying in relief camps due to the prevailing situation, and there is an increasing need for some essential items for the affected people. At this crucial time, the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your state by providing necessary relief materials like tarpaulin sheets, bedsheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins and milk powder worth around Rs 10 crore. These materials will be very useful to the people staying in camps, and they can also be airlifted if required," MK Stalin wrote in his letter.

He requested the Manipur Chief Minister to give their government's concurrence for this humanitarian aid. He also called on the Biren Singh government to inform the Tamil Nadu government about further action to be taken in this regard so that he can direct his officers to coordinate with the Manipur government's officers and send relief material at the earliest.

Thousands of people in Manipur are living in relief camps after ethnic violence broke out in the Northeastern state on May 3. Reports have emerged about supplies running low in these camps.