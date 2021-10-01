Tamil Nadu: Orders Issued To Hunt Down Man-eating T23 Tiger That Killed Four People

As all attempts were made over six days to capture the man-eating tiger who preyed on four victims in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj had issued a hunting order against the T23 tiger under Section 11 (1) (a) on Friday.

The decision of hunting the T23 tiger came after intensive efforts of trying to capture the tiger over six days failed severely, and during this period, the tiger had killed four people.

According to authorities, the tiger had killed an 85-year-old shepherd in Masinagudi, which is part of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district, on Friday, which was the tiger's fourth victim in recent days. The body was discovered by villagers who alerted police and forest department personnel, who in turn raced to the scene and recovered the dead corpse, half-eaten by the tiger. According to authorities, some pug markings were also discovered in the area. As per reports, a 10-year-old male tiger has been behind these attacks. The T23 tiger has killed more than 12 cattle in the villages surrounding Gudalur and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, as well as four persons in the same area.

During the past week, a highly specialised team from Kerala, with a history of catching seven tigers, along with the team of STF have been aiding the Tamil Nadu forest department authorities in the capturing effort, but the tiger T23 has eluded the team that was tracking it.

Despite the fact that five teams totalling over 75 people were working on the ground to catch the tiger T23, it killed the fourth person on Friday in the Masinagudi region and hauled the body to the inner forest area, where it attacked it for the first time. The tiger is suspected of killing many people over the course of one year, and residents became more outspoken once the tiger began approaching communities.

People blocked the road for more than three hours after the tiger killed the fourth person, Mangala Bhasavan, a tribal from the Masinagudi area, and requested that the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj should get the tiger killed, so as to save their lives.

