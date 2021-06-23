Tamil Nadu: Over 2000 COVID-19 Cases Left Out Due To Error, Says State Government

The Tamil Nadu government has revealed that it had left out at least 2,012 COVID-19 cases on Monday due to a 'data entry error'. It further informed that it added those cases to its registry on Tuesday, when the state recorded 6,895 new cases and194 deaths. The error, as per the officials was that some of the cases of home quarantine were put on the discharge list. The state's daily COVID-19 cases indicate that that active cases in Chennai increased to 3,351 from 1,343 on Monday.

In addition, the total number of active cases mentioned is 56,886 while the actual sum is 53,535, as per an official. As for the recoveries, the number of people that have been cured stands at 18,29,765. However, the bulletin states that it is 23,48,353. In the state capital, Chennai, the number of discharged people dropped to 5,18,588 from 5,20,236 on Monday. However, an official also added that some people will be reversed back into the active list. The officials have informed that the data will be corrected in the bulletin over the next two days.

As per the data between June 12 and 21, Tamil Nadu added at least 90,000 new cases which also includes 5,565 new cases in Chennai. The state should have at least 90,000 people on the active cases registry on Monday. However, the bulletin showed 61,329 people under treatment in TN and 1,343 in Chennai. The officials added that the names of discharged patients who were advised home isolation were added in the cured list. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that changes are being made after checking the list.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Coimbatore reported 870 cases followed by 741 in Erode. While all other districts had fewer than 500 cases each and 16 districts reported cases in two digits. Of the 194 deaths, Chennai reported 23 and Coimbatore had 23. On Tuesday, TN vaccinated 2.49 lakh people. The state received 2.43 lakh doses of Covaxin, which have been sent to districts.

With PTI Inputs