Tamil Nadu Pays Homage To Poet Subramania Bharati On 101st Death Anniversary

Tamil Nadu on Sunday paid homage to revolutionary poet Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his 101st death anniversary.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of the nationalist poet (1882-1921) at the Raj Bhavan. "Governor Ravi paid floral tribute to Mahakavi Bharathiyar who dedicated his life to the sake of Bharathmatha...," Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Ministers S Regupathy (Law), P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), Chennai Mayor R Priya and officials paid floral tributes to a portrait of Bharati placed close to the freedom fighter's statue at the Marina. The death anniversary of the poet is observed as 'Maha Kavi Day' in the State.