Tamil Nadu: People Practice 'Jal Yoga' In Rameswaram On International Yoga Day 2020

In a rare sight, people of Tamil Nadu enthusiastically performed ‘Jal Yoga’ in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram to mark the International Yoga Day 2020. Scores of people across the country have observed the day, flooding social media platforms with photos and videos of themselves performing yoga asanas with their families at home.

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, this year’s Yoga Day theme is 'Yoga For Health, Yoga at Home.' The aim is to encourage people to celebrate the occasion at home while adhering to safety norms and to promote a healthy lifestyle.

PM calls upon Yoga Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon an event titled 'My Life My Yoga' in his 'Maan Ki Baat'. PM has encouraged people across the world to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic crisis. The event called upon by the Ministry of AYUSH and other cultural relations is a very unique international video blog competition. Participants have to record 3 minutes of them performing yoga postures and share on social media platforms and tag the video using the hashtag #MyLifeMyYoga with the Ministry of AYUSH along with the country name.

