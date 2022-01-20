Tamil Nadu: Person Booked For Attacking Bulls During Jallikattu In Madurai's Palamedu

Following petrifying visuals from Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu (bull-taming/baiting sport event) in Madurai, a case has been registered against an individual for attacking bulls while hurling a stick at them. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the person in Palamedu. Sources confirmed that Madurai Police have initiated an investigation and the accused has been arrested.

"Following this (viral videos of the misdeed), Madurai Police conducted an investigation and arrested him (perpetrator) and the media has released the news," Baskaran, Madurai SP informed ANI.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the concerned individual who is donned in white apparel is seen attacking bulls, not once but multiple times, with what appears to be a lean and long bamboo stick.

Tamil Nadu | A case has been registered under 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' against a person for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu. Following this, Madurai Police conducted an investigation & arrested him: V. Baskaran, Madurai SP



(Video from Jan 15) pic.twitter.com/VIVgZwecaS — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu tradition

The update holds relevance as the multi-millennium old tradition of bull-taming practised in Tamil Nadu, as part of Pongal celebrations, is in motion in the Palamedu area since January 15, 2022. The event, on the first day itself, attracted a turnout of 700 bulls being let out in a huge arena as well as approximately 300 tamers participating in the game. Reportedly, the event organisers also announced gift hampers like gold coins, washing machines, bikes among other things. Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur also celebrate the festitivies with pomp and fervour.

The event is regarded as a celebration of nature, thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest wherein cattle's contribution is worshipped. Others say that the elite Jallikattu is a breed test to categorise the physical strength and guile of farmhands.

The annual event was first recorded during the third century under the Pandya rule which dates even before Spain's bullfight had evolved. Particularly on the third day of the four-day event, participants usually offer prayers to bulls, cows and cattle and play the customary bull-taming sport. Reports suggest that though simple injures are common, deaths have been reported in the play too.

Keeping in line with the COVID-19 norms, the Tamil Nadu government issued SOPs for Jallikattu 2022, wherein only 150 spectators or 50% of the total seating (whichever is less) is to be allowed, as well as bull owners and their assistants need to provide a negative RT-PCR test report at least 48 hours before the event.