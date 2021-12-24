Tamil Nadu Police Issues Lookout Circular Against Former AIADMK Minister In Cheating Case

A lookout circular has been issued against the former AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji who has been on a run after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Madras High Court in a job fraud case.

The former AIADMK leader had been accused of conducting job fraud and looting people by promising a job in the Aavin, the milk cooperative of Tamil Nadu, during his tenure as the Dairy Minister in the Tamil Nadu government. The police have passed the lookout circular across the state and across all international airports in the country to ensure that the accused minister could not escape the country.

Eight special teams have been formed to apprehend him, according to Virudhunagar police, and officers are on the lookout for him, but he has so far disappeared without a trace. Speaking of the same, Superintendent of Virudhunagar police M Manoharan informed that the police have been tracking Rajenthra Bhalaji and lookout circulars have been issued against him so that he could not escape abroad.

On December 17, the Madras High Court denied him and Vijaya Nallathambi anticipatory bail after which the former AIADMK leader fled. Dismissing the anticipatory bail applications, Justice M Nirmal Kumar stated that in the case of job racket, the fear and gullibility of people are exploited by those in positions of power.



Vijaya Nallathambi, a former AIADMK functionary, has also filed a suit against Rajenthra Bhalaji, alleging that he gave the former minister Rs 1.60 crore that he had collected from various job hunters. The court stated that in this case, Vijayanallathambi exploited the circumstance by taking advantage of his position as secretary of the District Youth Wing and Legal Wing and Vembakottai West Union secretary of the AIADMK in Virudhunagar district.

The former minister has been booked in two cases of cheating by the district police. Reportedly, Bhalaji had changed three cars and fled through rural sections of the state to avoid the police surveillance network. While serving as the Minister for Dairy Development under the former AIADMK government, Rajenthra Bhalaji is accused of defrauding numerous job applicants by promising them positions at Aavin, the Tamil Nadu government's milk cooperative.

Image: ANI