Tamil Nadu Police Raids 4 Locations In Chennai In Connection To Coimbatore Blast Case

Amid the ongoing probe in the Coimbatore blast case, the Tamil Nadu police is carrying out raids across four locations in Chennai over suspected links to the terrorist group Islamic State. Notably, this is the third raid being conducted by the state police in just a span of 10 days. According to the sources, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing a terror angle in the car blast case that took place on October 23 in Coimbatore.

Notably, the police on November 15 conducted multiple raids and searched the premises of at least four suspects of ISIS sympathisers in Chennai in connection with the Coimbatore blast case. While the NIA on November 10 conducted searches at more than 40 places in eight districts of Tamil Nadu.

'The car was meant to be taken into the city'

In an exclusive detail accessed by Republic TV on November 9, it was learnt that there was a bigger plot behind the Coimbatore blast case. Sources informed that the car, Maruti 800, in which the cylinder blast took place, was to be taken to the center of Tamil Nadu city.

One of the prime accused Jameesha Mubin, who also died in the car blast, was meant to drive the car to the designated place, but stopped in between spotting a police check post. Notably, before he could figure out anything, the blast happened while he was sitting in the car.

6 arrested & remanded to judicial custody

In connection to the case, six arrests have been made so far. The arrested were identified by the police as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail, and Muhammed Nawaz Ismail, all in their 20s. Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case and commenced its probe on October 30.

The arrested were produced before the NIA Court in Poonamallee, Chennai, which remanded them to judicial custody till November 22.